Abstract

OBJECTIVEs The purpose of this study was to identify the factor influencing suicidal ideation in nursing students.



Methods A descriptive correlation study design was used. The subjects were 162 nursing students located in G city. The study used a suicidal ideation questionnaire, depression, life stress and self-control. The data were analyzed with percentage, t-test, skewness and kurtosis, scheffé test, pearson's correlation coefficient and stepwise multiple regression by using SPSS 20.0 Version.



Results The findings are follows: First, average of depression was 0.76(15.20) points, life stress was 1.20(60.09) points, self control was 3.53(70.70) points and suicidal ideation was 1.82(25.50) points. Second, suicidal ideation was significantly different according to sex, school record and satisfaction with college life. Third, suicidal ideation was positively correlated with depression, life stress and self-control. Forth, the influencing factors in suicidal ideation were depression, life stress and sex, adjusted R2=.47.



Conclusions Thus, this study emphasized that development of guidance program to decrease suicidal ideation of nursing students increasing of depression and life stress according to sex.



===



목적 본 연구는 간호대학생의 자살생각의 정도를 파악하고, 이에 미치는 영향요인을 파악하여 자살생각을 감소시킬 수 있는 교육프로그램을 개발하는데 기초자료로 제공하고자 시도되었다.



방법 연구설계는 간호대학생의 우울, 생활스트레스, 자기통제력 및 자살생각의 수준을 확인하고 자살생각과 이들 변수들과의 관계를 확인하며 자살생각에 미치는 영향을 파악하기 위한 서술적 조사연구이다. 자료수집은 G 광역시 소재 S 대학에 재학 중인 간호대학생 162명을 대상으로 2019년 8월 16일부터 8월 28일까지 실시되었다. 수집된 자료는 SPSS 20.0 프로그램을 이용하여 빈도와 백분율, t-test, ANOVA, 왜도와 첨도, Scheffé test, Pearson's correlation coefficient, 단계적 회귀분석을 실시하여 분석하였다.



결과 대상자의 우울은 0.76점, 생활스트레스 1.20점, 자기통제력 3.53점, 자살생각은 1.82점으로 나타났으며, 일반적 특성 중 성별, 평균 성적, 대학생활 만족도에 따라 자살생각에 유의한 차이를 보였다. 대상자의 자살생각과 변수의 상관관계에서는 우울, 생활스트레스는 정적 상관관계를, 자기통제력은 부적 상관관계를 나타내었다. 그리고 대상자의 자살생각 영향요인으로는 우울, 생활스트레스 및 성별 순으로 확인되었으며, 이는 자살생각에 대해 약 47%의 설명력이 있는 것으로 밝혀졌다.



결론 학교와 학생상담센터는 간호대학생의 성별에 따라 우울, 생활스트레스 정도를 주의 깊게 사정하여 자살생각과의 연관성을 확인하여야 한다. 또한, 여성이며 우울과 생활스트레스 정도가 높은 간호대학생에게는 자살을 예방할 수 있는 다양한 교과 및 비교과 프로그램 개발과 학교 내 활동에 참여할 수 있는 노력을 기울여야 하겠다.

Language: ko