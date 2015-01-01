Abstract

In this project, we are going to build the smart streetlight system along with the accident avoidance and detection system which will help society to reduce the energy consumption from streetlights and also reduce the number of accidents which are usually happening on highways. Streetlights play an important role in cities which means to avoid accidents, secure roads and provide better vision since evening to morning. As the world is ready to accept the technology, we need to upgrade that street light system which will reduce the energy consumptions and save energy. As our goal is to save energy, so we are using LEDs. The IR sensors detect the objects and set the intensity of LEDs to high for some time. The work will achieve better performance and reduce the energy consumption as compared to the current system. One of the major problems happening in cities is accidents, so we are applying IR mechanism to avoid the accidents that usually happens in highways. But, in case an accident occurs we use an alert system in this paper that helps to strengthen the emergency system of the crash system. This device senses the occurrence of the accident and alerts the rescue team for help. The idea is about making vehicles more self-regulating and automatic which may inform or combat vehicle drivers under terrible conditions. The system also consists of MQ-3 alcohol sensor to continuously observe the alcohol blood concentration level.

