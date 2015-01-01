Abstract

In India, Roads plays major role of Accidents. There are many reasons for occurring accident in India, like consuming alcohol, atmospheric condition, connection points, vehicle fault, speed, road defect etc.. The major goal of this paper is to make up analytical mock up for road accident taking into consideration of earlier years datasets from 2011-2021 and predicting the future result of 2022. The required datasets are collected from data.gov.in website for further processing. An hybrid technique is developed using the data mining techniques such Linear Regression, K-Means Clustering, Association Rule and Naive Bayes algorithms. There are 3 elements of disaster extremity has been researched by forecasting the outcome of 2022 considering all places, and on the basis high and low-level frequency of disasters Clustering of places (states) are done. Comparatively, the proposed model yields the moderately better accuracy rate.

