Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is considered the most common form of violence against women worldwide, concerning public health, safety, and human rights. However, little to no studies in Saudi Arabia have explored the attitude and perception of health care providers working in emergency departments toward IPV. This study aimed to measure the attitude and perception of Emergency Room (ER) health care providers towards the appropriate intervention for IPV.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional quantitative study. Data was collected from a convenient sample of nurses (n = 88) and physicians (n = 18) working in ER, using Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS). Data was collected from two hospitals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and descriptive analysis was used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The majority of the respondents were aged 18-40 (n = 106, 78%), while 22% were 41-60 years old, 69% were female, and 31% were male. Eighty-five percent were nurses and 15% were physicians. The majority of the respondents did not have any training on IPV and had gained knowledge or skills mostly during their medical/nursing classroom and clinical training. The analysis revealed that the participants had moderate levels of overall preparedness, knowledge about IPV, and perceived knowledge, with a mean score of 2.30, 18.62, and 2.18, respectively. The respondents had low scores in practice issues in new diagnosis (0.91), current screening (1.69), and actions when IPV is identified (0.91). The perceived preparedness and knowledge have a significant positive correlation, as shown by an r value of 0.8476 and a p-value of <0.05.



CONCLUSION: The study shows that participants stated minimal previous IPV knowledge and training. It is necessary to put in place adequate resources and specific training programs to overcome this issue for both ER nurses and physicians.

