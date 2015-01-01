SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chicanequisso EM, Magaia I, Francisco VC, Rossetto V, Baltazar CS. J. Interv. Epidemiol. Public Health 2022; 5: e8.

(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET))

unavailable

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health problem worldwide and a major cause of death in young adults. Mozambique had one the highest suicide rate in Africa with 23.2 suicides per 100 000 inhabitants. We aimed to evaluate the Suicide Registration System in the cities of Maputo and Matola (SRSMM) to have an overview of the system and to assess the suicide burden in the population.


Language: en
