BACKGROUND: More than 95 percent of unsafe abortions occur in developing countries and contribute to 4.70 percent to 13.20 percent of maternal deaths. Abortions' magnitude and characteristics are unknown at Notsè hospital yet these parameters are critical for effective planning of interventions and to mobilize resources for abortion management. We aimed to describe data quality, socio-demographic and clinical features of abortions cases.



METHODS: We conducted a descriptive study based on secondary data analysis of abortion cases admitted at Notsè hospital from January 2012 to December 2017. Data Completeness (DC) was used to classify data quality as Good: DC?80%, Fair: 50%?DC<80% or Poor: DC<50%. Medical files were reviewed to collect sociodemographic and clinical data. We performed descriptive analysis using Epi-info-7 software.



RESULTS: Over the study period, 760 abortions cases were admitted. Among the 34 study variables 26.47% (9/34) were of poor quality and 63.16% (12/19) of required data were of good quality. Overall women mean age ranged from 23.97 ±6 years in 2012 to 26.8 ±7.60 years in 2017 (p=0.026) and those aged from 18 to 30 represented 69.8% (505/724). Seventy percent of women were from rural area. Housewives represented 53.8% (388/721) and 10.5% (76/721) were pupils. Per 1,000 women aged 15-49, abortion ratio varied from 23 in 2012 to 45 in 2017. In medical history 94.56% (644/681) of cases had experienced at least one abortion in the past and 70.53% (474/672) of abortions occurred before 17 weeks of gestation. Among women admitted with metrorrhagia, 9.59% (52/542) had received blood transfusion. Malaria was diagnosed and treated in 30.93% of the 333 tested women. No death was recorded.



CONCLUSION: Abortions are frequent, mainly in women with malaria and hemorrhagic complications. The quality of some required data was poor. Caregivers' training and strategies to improve access to malaria care for pregnant women and increase access to contraceptive methods should be strengthened.

