SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williamson W. Plan. Pract. Res. 2022; 37(3): 377-392.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02697459.2021.2003053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In planning literature little attention has been paid to the relationships between news articles and readers' comments. Based on a newspaper article that announced a planning system reform agenda in Sydney, Australia, this paper is curious about comments made by self-selecting commenters. To this end, the paper uses critical discourse analysis to examine the actors, actions and the framing in a newspaper article, as well as the extent the readers' comments engage with the news article and other commenters. The paper shows that the readers employed a diverse range of discursive strategies to make sense of the news article.


Language: en

Keywords

critical discourse analysis; Planning reform; reader generated contents

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print