Abstract

A type of colored anti-skid coating was prepared to improve the anti-skid performance of pavement, as described in this paper, and the composition of the colored anti-skid coating was determined by laboratory tests. The image-processing techniques in MATLAB and fractal theory were used to analyze the macrotexture characteristics of colored anti-skid coating surfaces. Four different particle sizes were used for specimen preparation, with diameters of 1 mm, 2 mm, 3 mm, and 4 mm. The three-dimensional (3D) macrotexture structure model was constructed based on shape from shading (SFS) theory. The anti-skid performance of the coating assessed by the British pendulum number (BPN) correlates with the fractal dimension. The result shows that when the particle size is the same, the more the spraying amount of anti-skid particles, the larger the fractal dimension. There are different optimal spraying amounts (OSA) for the maximum fractal dimension at each particle size. Meanwhile, when the particle size increases from 1 mm to 4 mm at the OSA, the fractal dimension decreases from 2.719 to 2.492 and the BPN gradually increases from 75 to 86, and the colored anti-skid coating shows good anti-skid performance improvement. In addition, the fractal dimension has a negative correlation with the BPN, and the correlation coefficient R2 between the fractal and the BPN is 0.95074, which indicates that the fractal dimension can reflect the complexity of the macrotexture and characterize the anti-skid performance of the coating under certain conditions. This research helps to provide an effective method to evaluate the macrotexture characteristics of colored anti-skid coating.

Language: en