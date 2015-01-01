|
Li Y, Zhang M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(6): 141-155.
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Millennials are the largest generation in the current U.S. population. Their travel preferences and choices have profound implications for the travel industry and transportation policy making. The existing literature, however, has presented mixed findings on whether Millennials differ from their preceding generations in vehicle usage, walking or biking, and transit riding. Furthermore, the majority of the existing studies investigated generational travel at the national level; few have explored the spatial variation of generational travel at the subnational scale. This study examines individuals' modal shares in daily travel by Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers across megaregions. A unique dataset is assembled with national travel surveys from 1977 to 2017, covering the age spectrum from five years to 71 years for the three generations. The study applies multilevel modeling to capture the dynamic effects associated with generational, megaregional, and period variations on individuals' modal share.
Language: en
Generational difference; Megaregions; Modal share; Nationwide Personal Transportation Survey/National Household Travel Survey