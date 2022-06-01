|
Hook H, De Vos J, Van Acker V, Witlox F. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 163: 148-164.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
This study is the first to empirically analyze motivations for taking undirected travel (UT) trips, or travel without a destination (as opposed to derived trips) undertaken for the purpose of the trip itself, as the determinants and characteristics are largely unknown. The overall research objective is to explore UT motivations in terms of demographics and trip characteristics, such as mode, frequency, distance, and duration, using survey data from Flanders, Belgium during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown (18 March - 4 May 2020). First, a factor analysis identifies four main motivations for UT: 1. Improving Health and Well-Being, 2. Removing Negative Feelings, 3. Enjoying Scenery, and 4. Out-of-Home Socializing. Following, differences in UT motivations across groups are analyzed with mean-comparisons of demographic characteristics, trip characteristics, and attitude and well-being measurements.
Language: en
Keywords
Active travel; Travel behavior; Travel motivation; Travel utility; Undirected travel