SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wetherell KTE, Miethe TD. Homicide Stud. 2022; 26(3): 269-291.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10887679211018492

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using U.S. census data and a multi-source database on officer-involved killings, the current study extends previous research by exploring the influence of measures of weak social control in economic, educational, and familial institutions on state rates of police homicide. States with lower levels of institutional control are found to have higher overall rates of police homicides and police killings involving Black, Hispanic, and White decedents. The significant effects of institutional control on these police homicide rates are generally found to exhibit contextual invariance across different levels of various control variables (e.g., comparisons of states with low or high violent crime rates, low vs high economic inequality, low vs high levels of urbanization). These results and the limitations of this study are discussed in terms of implications for future research and public policy on police homicides and the role of social institutions in minimizing the occurrence of these incidents.


Language: en

Keywords

Black Lives Matter movement; institutional control; police homicide; police reform; social control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print