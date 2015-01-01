Abstract

This article proposes a systematic review of the recent literature on the impacts of the deployment of autonomous vehicles through the lens of lifestyle changes that will modify our mobility practices. It discusses the main findings of the studies, analyzes their links with the foresight methods used by their authors, and identifies research gaps. Four components of lifestyles are considered: residential location, car ownership, activity patterns, and tourism. Particular attention is given to the diversity of the reviewed foresight approaches, to the way they complement one another in the construction of knowledge, and to their influence on the forecasts and the lessons learned. Our work shows a convergence of results across methods, especially for expected impacts on household location and car ownership, and the influence of the way autonomous vehicles are deployed. Our analysis also makes it possible to draw up a more comprehensive and nuanced picture of the anticipated changes in lifestyles, and the main sources of uncertainty. Finally, our work identifies several research gaps and avenues for future studies such as the impacts on job choices and tourism, the need for a better understanding of the links between the different deployment models for autonomous vehicles, and the need to explore more scenarios that are compatible with environmentally- and socially-oriented goals.

