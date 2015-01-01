Abstract

Wyoming has one of the highest fatality rates, and a significantly lower rate of seatbelt use in the United States. Thus, this study was conducted with the objective to investigate contributory factors to the choice of drivers' seatbelt use. Various environmental factors and drivers' characteristics were considered as it is expected that they account for unseen factors that impact drivers' choice of buckling up. Although the mixed model has been used extensively for studying the impacts of seatbelt use on the severity of crashes, not many studies have been conducted regarding factors contributing to the choice of seatbelt use itself. In this study, the standard logit model is extended to the mixed model to account for heterogeneity across drivers' observations. In addition, the standard mixed model was extended to incorporate the random parameters' heterogeneity in taste based on the means of other observed variables. The results highlighted that moving from the standard logit model to the mixed model, considering heterogeneity in tastes, results in a gain in the model fit, and also an adjustment for the model's parameters' estimates. The findings indicated that some of factors impacting the choice of wearing seatbelt include gender, road classification, weather condition, vehicle types, time of driving, vehicle registration and day of the week. Those factors are mainly related to unobserved factors impacting the drivers' behaviors. For instance, drivers with particular characteristics are expected to own particular vehicle types or drive their vehicles under a particular weather condition.

