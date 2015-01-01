|
Sultan MA. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(2): 699-720.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
This paper presents the fire resistance results of 6 full-scale exterior wall assemblies study conducted at the National Research Council of Canada jointly with the North American construction industry and other Canadian government departments. The parameters investigated include: cavity insulation types (rock, glass and cellulose fibre) in exterior wall assemblies with oriented strand board sheathing; cavity insulation types (glass fibre and cellulose fibre) in exterior wall assemblies with Type X gypsum glass mat sheathing; and assemblies with different screw spacing of standard 400 mm o.c. and non-standard 200 mm o.c. for attaching the Type X gypsum board on the fire-exposed side and glass mat sheathing board on unexposed side to wood studs using glass fibre insulation in wall cavity. The impact of the investigated parameters on the fire resistance of exterior wall assemblies is discussed. Also, Further research recommendations on design changes to enhance the fire resistance of exterior wall assemblies are proposed.
Keywords
Cellulose; Exterior walls; Fire resistance; Glass; Glass mat; OSB; Rock; Wood stud