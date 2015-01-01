SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rahouti A, Lovreglio R, Nilsson D, Kuligowski E, Jackson P, Rothas F. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(3): 1015-1039.

10.1007/s10694-020-01058-x

Ageing populations are generating new challenges for the safe design of buildings and infrastructure systems in communities around the world. Elderly building occupants are more likely to have mobility impairments, and in turn, require longer times and increased assistance to evacuate buildings compared with able-bodied adults. To date, only a few studies have been carried out to assess the evacuation performance of elderly evacuees in retirement homes. Therefore, it is necessary to collect critical evacuation data, such as pre-evacuation times and evacuation speeds, for these occupancy types.


Elderly; Evacuation; Fire drill; Human behaviour; Pre-evacuation time; Retirement facilities; Walking speed

