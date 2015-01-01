Abstract

Emergency incidents and events of fires can be dangerous and required quick and accurate decision-making need quick and correct decision-making. The use of computer vision for fire detection can provide a efficient solution to deal with these situations. These systems handle the usual data, provide an automated solution, and discard non-relevant information without discarding relevant content. Researchers developed many techniques for fire detection in videos and still images by using different color-based models. However, for videos, these methods are unsuitable because of high false-positive results. These methods use few parameters with little physical meaning, which makes fire detection more difficult. To deal with this, we have proposed a novel fire detection method based on Red Green Blue and CIE $$L * a * b$$color models, by combining motion detection with tracking fire objects. We have eliminated the moving region and calculate the growth rate of the fire to reduce false-alarm and calculate the risk. The proposed method operates on a reduced number of parameters compared to the existing methods. Experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of our method of reducing false positives while keeping their precision compatible with the existing methods.

