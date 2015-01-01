|
Mossberg A, Nilsson D, Andrée K. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(3): 1259-1281.
Past studies suggest that people are often reluctant to use occupant evacuation elevators in case of fire. However, existing research is scarce and current knowledge is based on questionnaire studies and laboratory experiments. An unannounced evacuation experiment was therefore performed on the 16th floor of a 35-floor high-rise hotel building. Sixty-seven participants took part and eye-tracking glasses were used to collect data on exit choice and eye fixations. Three different scenarios were studied, including two different hotel room locations on the floor and a variation of guidance system for one of these locations, i.e., flashing green lights next to the evacuation sign at the elevators.
Evacuation; Evacuation elevators; Exit choice; Eye tracking; Fire; High-rise building; Human behaviour; OEE