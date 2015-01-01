|
Xiong C, Liu Y, Xu C, Huang X. Fire Technol. 2021; 57(3): 1365-1380.
Firebrands are a widely observed phenomenon in wildland fires, which can transport for a long distance, cause spot ignition in the wildland-urban interface (WUI) and increase the rate of wildfire spread. The flame attached to a moving firebrand behaves as a potential pilot source for ignition, so extinguishing such a flame in the process of moving can effectively minimize its fire hazard. In this work, firebrands were represented by a dry wood ball with a diameter of 20 mm and a weight of 2.9 g, which carried a flame with the heat release rate of 250 W. The firebrand was held by a pendulum system to adjust the velocity.
Ember; Extinction; Fire protection; Sound wave; Wildfire; WUI fire