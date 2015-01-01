Abstract

Fire protection measures are taken to prevent fires or to keep the resulting damage as low as possible. The statistical effectiveness of fire protection measures can be derived from a large number of fires that have already occurred. With the research paper presented here, such proof of effectiveness is rendered for certain specific fire protection measures, such as installed fire detection and fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, smoke and heat exhaust systems, as well as according to the type of fire service. The investigation is based on a systematically collected database of 5,016 building fire interventions with 1,216 real fires by 29 fire services across Germany. The results can be used by applying engineering methods for quantitative risk analyses, within the scope of the risk-based performance level oriented planning of object-specific protection strategies. In this way, the performance level can be achieved effectively, flexibly and economically.

Language: en