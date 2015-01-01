Abstract

In this paper, we examine fire prevention planning in terms of analysis of population trends with regard to the area covered by Merseyside fire and rescue service in the North West of England. In particular, we present an examination of the potential impact of changing population characteristics previously identified as being associated with fire risk such as old age, living alone, behaviours and lifestyles such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and health and social care provision for the most vulnerable groups upon fire prevention strategies. Overall, the examination of the likely impact of population trends on fire risk identified the following impacts for the area covered for the fire and rescue service concerned: a likely increase in fire risk associated with the elderly and those with a long-term health problem or disability, and a likely decrease in fire risk associated with smoking and alcohol consumption, apart from alcohol consumption by the elderly. Based upon this analysis fire prevention for this area should increasingly target the elderly, the disabled and those with mental health and neurological conditions. This would be relevant to other fire and rescue services worldwide that have similar population trends that could impact fire risks, and also provide guidance for appropriate actions with regard to fire prevention.

Language: en