Abstract

The motion of firefighters during putting fires out significantly affects the protective performance of their suits. Due to firefighter's motion, the suit moves periodically relative to the body causing a periodic variation in heat release form the suit to the body and a periodic cooling of the microclimate between the suit and the body. This paper investigated the variation in the protective performance of municipal firefighting suits as a result of firefighters' motions. Specifically, the effect of a variation in the frequency (from 0 rps to 4 rps) and amplitude (from 0.5 mm to 3 mm) of the periodic motion of the suit relative to the body, with a mean gap width of 3 mm, on the protective performance of the suit was explored. Heat transfer through the air gaps bounded within the suit was carefully considered. The periodic variation in the thermal content of the microclimate between the suit and the body was accounted for as well. The results showed the protective performance of the suit was enhanced by the increase in the motion frequency and was worsened by the increase in the motion amplitude.

