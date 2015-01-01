Abstract

A qualitative assessment of fire hazard posed by laminated glass balcony balustrades was carried out through an in-depth analysis of empirical evidence from six (6) past balcony fires with glass balustrades to deduce the type of glass used and understand the mechanism for fire spread in these fire scenarios. Post-fire conditions of these balconies were studied based on their post-breakage integrity and presence of decolourisation/delamination in order to determine the type of glass used in these balconies. A visual observation of the overall fire spread during the fire and extent of damage post-fire was then carried out to determine whether there was a correlation between the type of glass used and the extent of fire spread. It was found that fire spread was mainly driven by combustible materials around the balcony construction as the fire damage on the balustrades was limited to the area in the vicinity of the combustible materials and the balustrade glass did not contribute to the fire. Given the current regulatory framework in England that limits the use of laminated glass in balcony balustrades from a fire safety perspective despite its architectural benefits and structural safety, this study shows that there is no evidence that the use of laminated glass would constitute a fire hazard when used as glazed balcony balustrading.

Language: en