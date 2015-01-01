Abstract

In 2010, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) announced a "vision zero" of zero fire deaths in Sweden by 2050. Studies into fire deaths have identified that certain risk groups, including but not limited to older people, are overrepresented in fire death statistics in Sweden. The MSB has developed guidelines for how individualised fire safety (IFS) can be implemented in local communities for risk groups, in support of their vision zero for fire deaths. This paper presents the results of an interview study with a selection of Swedish municipalities to further explore how municipalities are working with IFS programs for community dwelling older people. The Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research has been used to analyse data developed through semi-structured interviews, from an analysis of the delegation of authority from MSB to local level and assessment of secondary documentation from national, regional and local organisations. The analysis has identified that IFS has, indeed, been implemented to varying degrees in Sweden, but that there are both facilitators and barriers which can be further leveraged to improve the implementation of IFS in the future.

