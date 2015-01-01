Abstract

Both military and civilian vehicles are prone to fire, with severe potential consequences in terms of material and life losses. Vehicles generally contain highly combustible and flammable materials, such as gasoline, lubricants, oil, electronic devices, rubber, plastics, and so on. At the same time, fire ignition sources are present in vehicles in electronic devices, friction, heat, etc. Fire ignition can also be caused by external sources, especially in military applications (aggression on the vehicle). Thus, appropriate measures and fire-fighting systems should be implemented to mitigate the risk of fire in military and civilian vehicles to ensure passenger safety and preserve the vehicles' mobility. Halon was previously commonly used as a fire-fighting agent in military and civilian vehicles but is currently phased out due to environmental issues. In this context, this paper aims to review the research advances and progress over the last 50 years in fire-fighting systems and agents employed in both civilian and military vehicles for land, sea, and air applications.

Language: en