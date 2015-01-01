|
Barros-Daza MJ, Luxbacher KD, Lattimer BY, Hodges JL. Fire Technol. 2022; 58(3): 1545-1578.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This paper presents a data-driven approach that can provide the most suitable decision to the mine firefighting personnel in real time during ongoing underground coal mine fires. The approach uses a feed-forward artificial neural network (ANN) to classify fires to provide the best decision considering only parameters measurable in underground coal mines. Additionally, the methodology along with the concepts that should be considered to elaborate a data-driven approach of this type are detailed. A total of 500 fire scenarios with different fire size, air velocity, fire growth rate, and entry dimensions were simulated in Fire Dynamics Simulator (FDS) and Fire and Smoke Simulator (FSSIM) for data generation to train and test the model.
ANN neural network; Fire emergency response; Mine fire classification; Mine firefighters