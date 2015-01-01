Abstract

In this article, we examine fire prevention targeting by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in the North West of England. We examine social group, spatial, and lifestyle and behaviours targeting, and the targeted use of fire prevention approaches including home fire safety checks, community, and educational engagement events, websites, social media, and home fire safety self-assessment software tools. In particular, we examine the fire prevention approaches used by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, the approaches that were used to identify those most at risk of accidental dwelling fire incidents, injuries, and fatalities, and the strategies adopted for the targeting of fire prevention resources.

