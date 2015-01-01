|
Chen X, Ouyang J, Yang J. Fire Technol. 2022; 58(4): 2251-2281.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Detector placement design is a key technical problem in the design of fire smoke detection system of aircraft cargo compartment to fulfill the one-minute rule. Previous studies already revealed that ventilation has a remarkable effect on the transmission and detection of fire smoke in the aircraft cargo compartment, but the optimal detector placement in ventilated aircraft cargo compartment still needs a more detailed attempt. In this paper, first, a CFD numerical model of fire smoke of DC-10 ventilated aircraft cargo compartment is built, the CFD model is validated using FAA experimental data, and simulation and experiment are conducted based on a full-scale cargo compartment mock-up with a single vent to reveal the fire smoke spreading and the optimal detector placement under ventilation condition in detail.
Language: en
Aircraft cargo compartment; CFD; Detector placement; Fire smoke detection; Ventilation