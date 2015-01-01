|
Citation
|
Alemayehu B, Tafesse N, Chanyalew E. Adolesc. Health Med. Ther. 2022; 13: 67-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35911850
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a serious breach of basic human rights and is responsible for numerous adverse squeals and widespread global public health concern. The highest prevalence of child sexual abuse was seen in Africa. In Ethiopia, a study was conducted in Jimma town, and the study indicates that the prevalence of violence among high-school children was 62.5%. Despite this fact, it often remains unrecognized and unidentified. Thus, the aim of the study was to assess the magnitude of child sexual abuse and its associated factors among children treated in public hospitals of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child sexual abuse; Ethiopia; Addis Ababa; associated factors