Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are an important cause of injury and death of older people. Hence, analyzing the multifactorial risk of falls from past cases to develop multifactorial intervention programs is clinically significant. However, due to the small sample size, there are few studies on fall risk analysis of clinical characteristics of fallers, especially among older hospitalized patients.



METHODS: We collected data on 153 inpatients who fell (age ≥ 60 years) from the hospital nursing adverse event reporting system during hospitalization at Shandong Provincial Hospital Affiliated to Shandong First Medical University, China, from January 2018 to December 2020. Patient characteristics at the time of the fall, surrounding environment, primary nurse, and adverse fall events were assessed. The enumeration data were expressed as frequency and percentage, and the chi-squared was performed between recurrent fallers and single fallers, and non-injurious and injurious fall groups.



RESULTS: Cross-sectional data showed 18.3% of the 153 participants experienced an injurious fall. Compared with single fallers, a large proportion of older recurrent fallers more often experienced preexisting conditions such as cerebrovascular disease or taking hypoglycemic drugs. They were exposed to higher risks and could experience at least 3 fall times in 3 months. Besides, the credentials of their responsible nurses were often higher. Factors that increased the risk of a fall-related injury were hypoglycemic drugs (OR 2.751; 95% CI 1.114-6.795), and nursing adverse events (OR 47.571; 95% CI 14.392-157.247). Older inpatients with bed rails (OR 0.437; 95% CI 0.190-1.005) or falling at the edge of the bed (OR 0.365; 95% CI 0.138-0.964) were less likely to be injured than those without bed rails or not falling at the edge of the bed. Fall risks were significantly correlated with more severe fall-related injuries. Older patients with moderate (OR 5.517; CI 0.687-44.306) or high risk (OR 2.196; CI 0.251-19.219) were more likely to experience fall-related injuries than those with low risk.



CONCLUSIONS: Older inpatient falls are an ongoing challenge in hospitals in China. Our study found that the incidence of fall-related injuries among inpatients aged ≥ 60 years remained at a minor level. However, complex patient characteristics and circumstances can contribute to fall-related injuries. This study provides new evidence on fall-related injuries of older inpatients in China. Based on the factors found in this study, regular fall-related injury epidemiological surveys that investigate the reasons associated with the injuries were crucial when considering intervention measures that could refine fall-related injuries. More prospective studies should be conducted with improved and updated multidisciplinary fall risk assessment and comprehensive geriatric assessment as part of a fall-related injury prevention protocol.

