Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Childhood trauma (physical, emotional, sexual abuse and/or physical and emotional neglect) represents a specific risk for developmental perturbations and long-term negative outcomes. Adolescents and young adults with childhood trauma have rarely experienced a single type of traumatic event but rather multiple traumatic experiences. However, studies on adolescent PTSD are sparse. This study examines the possible mediating role of mentalizing, cognitive and interpersonal emotion regulation strategies between multiple types of childhood trauma exposure and PTSD in adolescents and young adults.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 456 adolescents and young adults aged 15 and 25, recruited from four high schools and one university. Participants completed self-report questionnaires assessing childhood trauma, mentalizing, cognitive and interpersonal strategies of emotion regulation and PTSD.



RESULTS: Structural Equation Modeling revealed that multiple types of childhood trauma exposure have a significant indirect effect on PTSD symptoms through its association with hypomentalizing and maladaptive cognitive strategies of emotion regulation (i.e. self-blame, rumination, catastrophizing).



RESULTS also showed a significant indirect effect between multiple types of childhood trauma exposure and PTSD symptoms through its association with hypomentalizing and maladaptive interpersonal strategies of emotion regulation (i.e. emotional reactivity and tendency to avoid emotional connection). Indirect paths were also run in reverse to control for the direction of the effect.



CONCLUSION: Our findings show that exposure to multiple types of childhood trauma contributes to severe PTSD through several complex pathways including both hypomentalizing and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies in adolescence and young adulthood.

Language: en