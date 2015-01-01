|
Boggs JM, Kafka JM. Curr. Epidemiol. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35911089
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Applying text mining to suicide research holds a great deal of promise. In this manuscript, literature from 2019 to 2021 is critically reviewed for text mining projects that use electronic health records, social media data, and death records.
Suicide; Text mining; COVID-19