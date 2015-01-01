Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The aim of this study is to review the most recent literature on common upper extremity injuries in pediatric athletes and discuss their diagnosis, management, and outcomes. We also highlight ultrasound as a tool in their evaluation. RECENT FINDINGS: Shoulder conditions presented include little league shoulder, glenohumeral rotation deficit, acute traumatic shoulder dislocation, and multidirectional shoulder instability. Elbow conditions include capitellar OCD, medial epicondyle avulsion fracture, and medial epicondylitis. We also review scaphoid fractures and gymnast wrist. Not all physeal injuries lead to long-term growth disruption. Ultrasound has been shown to be useful in the diagnosis of scaphoid fracture, medial epicondyle avulsion fractures, and capitellar OCD. It can also be helpful in assessing risk for shoulder and elbow injuries in overhead athletes. There is a rising burden of upper extremity injuries among pediatric athletes. Knowledge of their sport specific mechanics can be helpful in diagnosis. As long-term outcome data become available for these conditions, it is clear, proper diagnosis and management are critical to preventing adverse outcomes. We highlight many of these injuries, best practice in care, and controversies in care in hopes of improving outcomes and preventing injury for pediatric athletes.

