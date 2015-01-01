Abstract

Previous research has underscored a need to understand the experiences and decision-making processes that contribute to suspension and expulsion in early care and education settings, particularly among young children of color. The present study conducted qualitative interviews with 20 center- and family-based childcare providers from the Minnesota Early Care and Education (MECE) study. Participants were asked about challenging child behaviors that they have encountered, their perceptions of these behaviors and how they manage them, and their thought processes around suspension and expulsion. Overall, the most frequently reported categories of challenging behaviors were physical aggression and noncompliance/defiance/arguing. The most commonly reported perceived causes of challenging behaviors were typical child development and parenting problems. The primary reported strategy for addressing challenging behaviors was connecting with the child, with relatively few providers reporting using other evidence-based strategies. Finally, the most commonly reported reasons for considering suspension or expulsion were the providers feeling they had exhausted options and could not meet the child's needs, and the child's behavior being perceived as dangerous to self or others. Implications for future research and practice (including increased support services for childcare providers) are discussed.

