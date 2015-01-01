Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disability status is associated with correlates of suicide risk (perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, negative future disposition, felt stigma, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts). AIMS: This study aimed to examine whether suicide-related correlates differ significantly as a function of disability type.



METHODS: Individuals with mobility and vision disabilities (N = 102) completed semistructured interviews and online-based questionnaires. Analysis of variance/analysis of covaiance and Fisher's exact tests were conducted to examine whether mean levels of suicide-related correlates differed significantly between individuals with blindness/low vision (n = 63) versus mobility-related (n = 39) disabilities.



RESULTS: No significant between-group differences were observed for most outcomes; however, individuals with vision disabilities reported higher mean levels of felt stigma and positive future disposition than those with mobility-related disabilities. LIMITATIONS: The limited representation of disabilities among participants precludes generalization to individuals with other forms of disability and the cross-sectional design prevents inference about causality.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions targeting cognitive processes that underlie suicide risk may be applicable to people with mobility and vision disabilities.

