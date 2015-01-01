|
Citation
|
Khazem LR, Pearlstien JG, Anestis MD, Gratz KL, Tull MT, Bryan CJ. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35909343
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Disability status is associated with correlates of suicide risk (perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, negative future disposition, felt stigma, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts). AIMS: This study aimed to examine whether suicide-related correlates differ significantly as a function of disability type.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability; suicide; mobility; blindness; suicide correlates