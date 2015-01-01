|
Citation
|
King C, Bode NWF. R. Soc. Open Sci. 2022; 9(7): e211982.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Society Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35911205
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Which locations pedestrians decide to visit and in what order drives circulation patterns in pedestrian infrastructure. Destination choice is understood to arise from individuals trading off different factors, such as the proximity and busyness of destinations. Here, a virtual experiment is used to investigate whether this behaviour depends on the layout of buildings, whether planned or imposed destination schedules influence decisions and whether it is possible to distinguish different choice behaviour strategies in pedestrian populations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
destination choice; pedestrian dynamics; statistical model calibration; virtual experiment