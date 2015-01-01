Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigates workplace harassment among Greek NHS employees and its impact on Health Related Quality of Life (HRQoL).



OBJECTIVES: In the present study, we highlight that the consequences of workplace harassment and the concomitant damaged satisfaction can negatively affect health-related quality of life in Public Hospitals.



METHODS: A sample of 343 employees from five Athens-based hospitals, including doctors, nurses, administrative and technical personnel, completed the Greek versions of the Leymann Inventory of Psychological Terrorization (LIPT) and the Short Form-36 (SF-36). Multiple logistic regression identified factors associated with mobbing, and adjusted odds ratios were computed.



RESULTS: Out of the 37.5% of the employees who reported experiencing mobbing, 22.7% were bullied daily, and 49.2% almost daily. Furthermore, 66.7% were bullied by colleagues of the same grade, while 58.7% were from superiors. Regarding HRQoL, all SF-36 dimension scores were significantly lower (p < 0.001) for the mobbing victims, compared to others not having suffered workplace harassment.



CONCLUSION: The existence of mobbing in the Greek NHS is evident, and that harms health. Preventing workplace harassment should be high on policymakers' agendas to improve human resource management and health system performance.

