Citation
Fan Y, Pan Y, Chen C, Cui S, Li J, Jin G, Huang N, Xu S. Biomed. Res. Int. 2022; 2022: e1569084.
DOI
PMID
35909494
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hot-crush injuries to the hands can be devastating, and early debridement and coverage with skin autograft remains the golden standard of wound treatment. However, this type of treatment is not feasible or unlikely to succeed due to limited donor sites and wound characteristics of hot-crush injuries on hands. Thus, the composite grafting of acellular dermal matrix (ADM) and split-thickness skin graft (STSG) as a novel alternative method has been attempted. In this series, the results are presented to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the use of one-stage procedure for early reconstruction in hand hot-crush injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Retrospective Studies; *Acellular Dermis; *Crush Injuries; *Hand Injuries/surgery; Cicatrix; Skin Transplantation/methods