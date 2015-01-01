Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hot-crush injuries to the hands can be devastating, and early debridement and coverage with skin autograft remains the golden standard of wound treatment. However, this type of treatment is not feasible or unlikely to succeed due to limited donor sites and wound characteristics of hot-crush injuries on hands. Thus, the composite grafting of acellular dermal matrix (ADM) and split-thickness skin graft (STSG) as a novel alternative method has been attempted. In this series, the results are presented to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the use of one-stage procedure for early reconstruction in hand hot-crush injuries.



METHODS: All consecutive patients with hand hot-crush injuries, who underwent one-stage procedure of ADM and ultrathin STSG for soft tissue coverage at our institution from December 2018 to November 2019, were retrospectively analyzed. Wound dressings were opened on 7 days after operation to examine graft survival and complications. Patients were followed up for at least 9 months to evaluate their hand profiles.



RESULTS: Samples of 14 patients with a total of 23 wounds were involved in the study. Thirteen of the 23 third-fourth-degree wounds had varying degrees of tendon exposure. On 7 days postoperation, the composite grafts survived in 12 patients with minimal focal graft losses and liquefaction and necrosis in 2 patients, which achieved successful healing following new coverage of ultrathin STSG. All the wounds healed with hospital stays ranging from 9 days to 32 days (median: 24.5 days). At the final follow-up (from 9 months to 20 months), all patients achieved excellent or good total active motion grade and good scar quality (Vancouver scar scale scored 1-3) with no revision surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: One-stage composite grafting of ADM and ultrathin STSG is a reliable alternative for early reconstruction in hand hot-crush injuries, which delivers good functional outcomes and a good cosmetic appearance.

Language: en