Abstract

A 90-year-old woman prescribed with apixaban was admitted to a hospital after a ground-level fall. She was transferred to our hospital for advanced evaluation and treatment. Contrast-enhanced computed tomography showed a pseudoaneurysm inside the right gluteus maximus muscle. Angiography revealed an aneurysm of the peripheral branch of the inferior gluteal artery and multiple slight pseudoaneurysms of the peripheral branch of the internal iliac artery. We performed transcatheter arterial embolization using a gelatin sponge. After embolization, the hemoglobin stabilized. She was transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation. The use of direct oral anticoagulants in the elderly can lead to significant hemorrhage with minimal trauma. Transcatheter arterial embolization is a minimally invasive and safe procedure for such cases of trauma.

