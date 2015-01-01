Abstract

Sports equipment is the key to the smooth development of ice and snow sports. With the rapid development of social economy and the improvement of people's living standards, the demand for ice and snow sports equipment is increasing day by day. This article presents an improved method based on the chaos theory and the bee colony algorithm to quantify the application experience design of ice and snow sports equipment and reduce the influence of uncertain factors on the design results. First, the chaos theory can establish the dataset of application experience design and analyze the discreteness of the set. According to the bee colony algorithm, the dataset is divided into several groups, and each group obtains the best application experience design by using the design optimization strategy. Finally, the results are mixed to obtain the final experience design results. Through MATLAB simulation analysis and verification, the improved bee colony model can improve the accuracy of application experience design of ice and snow sports equipment in an uncertain environment, shorten the overall design time, and meet the requirements of application experience design of different ice and snow sports equipment. Therefore, the model proposed in this paper is suitable for the application experience design of ice and snow sports equipment.

Language: en