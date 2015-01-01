|
Citation
|
Afroz S, Sutopa TS, Haque MR. PLoS One 2022; 17(8): e0268062.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35913966
|
Abstract
|
This paper examined the association between young mothers' attitudes towards domestic violence and four or more antenatal care (ANC) and health-center-based delivery service utilization using two cross-sectional waves of the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Surveys (2014 and 2018) data. We carried out a multilevel logistic regression analysis.
Language: en