Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assessment of workplace violence towards healthcare workers represents a challenge for healthcare organizations worldwide. Workers' experience and perceived risk of violence may have a serious impact on job satisfaction and retention of workers. To date, no studies have been conducted on nursing students.



OBJECTIVES: To assess the prevalence of physical and non-physical violence among nursing students during their clinical experiences and to analyze the perceived risk of violence.



METHODS: Multicentre, cross-sectional survey. We enrolled a convenience sample of nursing students of the bachelor's degree in Nursing of the University of Milan (Italy). The students completed a structured questionnaire prepared in accordance with the available literature on violence in healthcare settings.



RESULTS: Out of 1185 questionnaires sent, 603 were collected (50.89%). 35.1% had experience of verbal violence during the clinical internship training period, while 8.1% were victims of physical violence. 202 students (33.5%) reported unsafety, which was related to experience of physical or psychological violence, witnessed episodes of violence, gender, hospital structure and efficacy of the safety policies.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight that nursing students are exposed to the risk of violence which influences their perception of risk.

