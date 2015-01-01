Abstract

Pressing problems in urban ventilation and thermal comfort affecting pedestrians related to current urban development and densification are increasingly dealt with from the perspective of climate change adaptation strategies. In recent research efforts, the prime objective is to accurately assess pedestrian-level wind (PLW) environments by using different simulation approaches that have reasonable computational time. This review aims to provide insights into the most recent PLW studies that use both established and data-driven simulation approaches during the last 5 years, covering 215 articles using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and typical data-driven models. We observe that steady-state Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes (SRANS) simulations are still the most dominantly used approach. Due to the model uncertainty embedded in the SRANS approach, a sensitivity test is recommended as a remedial measure for using SRANS. Another noted thriving trend is conducting unsteady-state simulations using high-efficiency methods. Specifically, both the massively parallelized large-eddy simulation (LES) and hybrid LES-RANS offer high computational efficiency and accuracy. While data-driven models are in general believed to be more computationally efficient in predicting PLW dynamics, they in fact still call for substantial computational resources and efforts if the time for development, training and validation of a data-driven model is taken into account. The synthesized understanding of these modeling approaches is expected to facilitate the choosing of proper simulation approaches for PLW environment studies, to ultimately serving urban planning and building designs with respect to pedestrian comfort and urban ventilation assessment.

Language: en