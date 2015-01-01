Abstract

Suicide in older adults is a major global concern in both public and mental health. With an ageing population on the rise, a surge in suicidal deaths is predicted in the coming years. The objectives of this paper are to review the risk factors, protective factors, assessment rating scales and current prevention strategies in the geriatric population. The identification of modifiable risk factors and strengthening of protective factors as well as staging according to suicidal ideation, behaviors and/or attempt(s) are necessary to devise appropriate personalized interventions in vulnerable older adults. A history or current psychiatric illness particularly depression, physical illnesses, previous suicide attempt, substance abuse, loneliness, marital status, financial stress, a family history of psychiatric illnesses or suicide in 1st degree relatives and low social support most commonly increase suicidal susceptibility in older adults. Conversely, factors that increase resilience in older adults include a good physical health and cognitive function, religiousness, good quality of life and life satisfaction, ability to perform activities of daily living, marital status, having friends and social connectedness. While the risk factors associated with suicide in the geriatric population are complex and multidimensional in nature, the current preventive strategies have provided no substantial decline in suicidal risk. Therefore, a combination of strategies applied via a multilevel prevention program at a primary, mental healthcare, societal and community level could mitigate suicidal risk. Further research and better preventive measures are warranted to diminish suicidal risk in older adults.

Language: en