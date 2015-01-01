SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu X, Zhang L, Yang R, Zhu T, Xiang M, Wu G. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 132: e105806.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105806

PMID

35917752

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental neglect has been shown to be associated with adolescents' peer alienation. However, few previous studies have considered parental phubbing as a new form of social neglect during parent-child interactions related to adolescents' peer alienation, and much less is known about the mechanisms underlying this relationship.

OBJECTIVE: The present study explored the relationship between father phubbing (Fphubbing) and mother phubbing (Mphubbing) and adolescents' peer alienation. Moreover, it examined whether adolescents' perceived paternal and maternal rejection mediate these associations. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A sample of 1140 students (M(age) = 12.18 years, SD = 0.90) completed the measures of parental phubbing, parental rejection, and peer alienation.

METHODS: Structural equation modeling was used to assess the direct effects of Fphubbing and Mphubbing on adolescents' peer alienation and their indirect effects through adolescents' perceived paternal and maternal rejection as mediators.

RESULTS: The results indicated that Fphubbing and Mphubbing were positively related to adolescents' peer alienation. Perceived maternal rejection mediated the relationship between Mphubbing and adolescents' peer alienation. The relationship between Mphubbing and maternal rejection was stronger for adolescent girls.

CONCLUSIONS: Our study offers a preliminary understanding of how parental phubbing associates with adolescents' peer alienation through the mediating role of adolescents' perceived parental rejection, which has certain theoretical and practical implications for comprehending adolescents' peer alienation in the mobile age.


Language: en

Keywords

Father phubbing; Maternal rejection; Mother phubbing; Paternal rejection; Peer alienation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print