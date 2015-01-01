SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Edriss M, Monconduit R, St Claire K, Akers KG, Mehregan D. Dermatol Surg 2022; 48(8): 809-814.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.1097/DSS.0000000000003499

PMID

35917261

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm scars are a consequence of deliberate self-injury, serving as a visual reminder for involved individuals. Patients often reach out to their providers seeking treatment for their scars. However, there is currently no standard for treating self-harm scars, because multiple options are being explored.

OBJECTIVE: A scoping review was conducted to identify and characterize the body of literature on different treatments for self-harm scars, including surgical, laser, and vitamin A management.

METHODS: Thorough literature searches were conducted in PubMed/MEDLINE, EMBASE, and CINAHL Complete. The search strategy was designed and implemented by a medical librarian.

RESULTS: Of 510 retrieved articles, 4 described laser treatments, 8 described surgical treatments, and 2 described vitamin A treatments.

CONCLUSION: A multidisciplinary approach is critical for the selection and outcome of the treatment of self-harm scars.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print