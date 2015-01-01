Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Longitudinal research assessing whether mood disorders predict substance use behaviors is limited. We extend our prior work evaluating transition patterns with alcohol use to assess patterns with alcohol and drug use problems.



METHOD: Using National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions prospective data, waves 1 and 2, we completed latent class analyses to empirically define classes of alcohol and drug problems from DSM disorder criteria. Latent transition analyses were used to assess associations of lifetime mood disorders at baseline with transitions across classes of alcohol and drug problems during follow-up.



RESULTS: A three-class model of alcohol and drug problems was identified (No problems, Alcohol Problems Only, and Alcohol and Drug Problems) for males and females. Females with mood disorders were over two times more likely to transition from No Problems, and Alcohol Problems Only at baseline to having both Alcohol and Drug Problems at follow-up relative to those without mood disorders (aOR=2.30, 95 % CI=1.31-4.05, p = 0.004, and aOR=2.64, CI=1.24-5.62, p = 0.011, respectively). Furthermore, females with mood disorders were significantly less likely to recover from baseline Alcohol and Drug Problems to Alcohol Problems Only at follow-up (aOR=0.35, CI=0.12-0.98, p = 0.047) relative to those without mood disorders. There were no significant findings for males.



DISCUSSION: Our study provides evidence that mood disorders impact transitions through classes of alcohol and drug problems among females. The findings emphasize the need for ongoing evaluation of substance use among those with mood conditions, and recognition and treatment of mood disorders among those recovering from substance use problems.

Language: en