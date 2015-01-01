|
Hawgood J, Spafford SG, Evans A, Webster A, Koo YW. Health Soc. Care Community 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35915919
Lifeline Australia operates crisis support services through Lifeline Crisis Supporters. An integral part of their role is to conduct online suicide risk assessments with help-seekers. However, there is limited literature regarding suicide risk assessment practices for this population. This study aimed to examine how suicide prevention training, vicarious trauma and fears impacted suicide risk assessment behaviours of Lifeline Crisis Supporters. A cross-sectional survey design was used to recruit a volunteer convenience sample of 125 Lifeline Australia Crisis Supporters (75.2% females; M(age) = 54.9) in 2018 to participate in an online survey.
Language: en
suicide; crisis intervention; lifeline; suicide prevention; suicide risk assessment; vicarious trauma