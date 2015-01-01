Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our study aimed to determine the prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) in pediatric patients who sustained trauma due to motor vehicle collision (MVC) and identify factors associated with its development.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the clinical information and laboratory tests of pediatric patients who were admitted because of MVC from January 2014 to April 2021. The occurrence of AKI was our primary outcome, which was defined by the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes criteria. A serum creatine kinase (CK) level of 1000 IU/L or greater was defined as rhabdomyolysis.



RESULTS: Sixty-four patients (median age, 9.6 years) were included in the study. Twenty three of the patients (35.9%) developed AKI: stage 1 AKI in 18 (78.3%) and stage 2 AKI in 5 (21.7%) patients. Acute kidney injury patients had higher injury severity scores (no AKI: 5.0; stage 1 AKI: 10.5; stage 2 AKI: 26.0). Rhabdomyolysis was present in 21.1% of the patients and was associated with the overall AKI risk (odds ratio [OR], 7.3; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.6-32.6) and stage 2 AKI (OR, 15.0; 95% CI, 1.4-163.2). Blood tests from AKI patients showed lower serum bicarbonate and base excess, higher leukocyte and CK levels on admission, and a higher peak CK in the first 72 hours of admission. Intubation in emergency department (OR, 11.1; 95% CI, 1.2-102.1) and surgical interventions (OR, 3.2; 95% CI, 1.0-9.8) were associated with AKI. Acute kidney injury patients required longer stay in pediatric intensive care unit (median 1.0 vs 2.3 days, P < 0.001) and hospital (median 4.1 vs 7.0 days, P = 0.010).



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately one third of pediatric patients who sustained trauma from MVC developed AKI. Initial blood results, including higher CK and leukocyte count, and lower bicarbonate and base excess, were associated with the development of AKI. Rhabdomyolysis occurred in approximately one fifth of the patients and was significantly associated with AKI.

