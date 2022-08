Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examined the application of interpersonal-psychological theory and early maladaptive schema of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in South Korean university students.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, data from 367 university students were surveyed using the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire, Early Maladaptive Schema, Suicide Ideation Scale, and the Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale. Data were collected between June 21 and July 21, 2021.



RESULTS: University students' interpersonal needs and early maladaptive schema were significantly associated with suicidal ideation, and influencing suicide attempts. The acquired capability for suicide moderated the relationship between suicidal ideation and attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: In suicide prevention programs for university students, it is critical to consider their interpersonal needs and early maladaptive schema, and the acquired capability for suicide, to prevent suicidal ideation and attempts among them.

Language: en