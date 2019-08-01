|
Yesantharao LV, Rosenberg P, Oh E, Leoutsakos J, Munro CA, Agrawal Y. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2022; 8(1): e167.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35918757
BACKGROUND: Falls are highly common in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD); around two-thirds of AD patients fall annually. Fall events are major drivers of injury, early institutionalization, and shorter survival. Balance and mobility impairment are among the most important fall risk factors in AD patients. Vestibular therapy (VT) is an effective rehabilitation intervention in improving balance and fall risk through vestibular function, but not often used in AD. We want to evaluate the feasibility of using VT to reduce falls and improve balance function in patients with AD and drive use of an existing, potentially beneficial therapy in a patient population whose high level of vestibular deficits is currently unaddressed.
Alzheimer’s disease; Fall-related injury; Vestibular rehabilitation; Vestibular therapy